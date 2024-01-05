Detroit plays Golden State on 16-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (3-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Golden State looking to stop its 16-game road losing streak.

The Warriors have gone 10-9 in home games. Golden State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 1-17 on the road. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 8.1.

The Warriors are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Warriors give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 120-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 7. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, and Killian Hayes led the Pistons with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 27.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.2 points and 7.5 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 118.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Alec Burks: day to day (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press