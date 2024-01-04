Lakers face the Grizzlies on 3-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (11-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Memphis after losing three games in a row.

The Lakers are 13-11 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5-4 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 8-19 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 3-14 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Lakers average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (14.0). The Grizzlies’ 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 134-107 on Nov. 15, with D’Angelo Russell scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 52.4% and averaging 24.8 points for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Desmond Bane is averaging 24.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 20.5 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf), D’Angelo Russell: out (tailbone).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: out (foot), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press