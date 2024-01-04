Sacramento takes on Toronto in non-conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (14-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (19-13, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors take on the Sacramento Kings in cross-conference play.

The Kings are 11-6 on their home court. Sacramento is third in the NBA averaging 15.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.8% from downtown. De’Aaron Fox leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

The Raptors are 5-11 in road games. Toronto averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Kings average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Raptors allow. The Raptors are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 48.4% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is shooting 58.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Kings. Fox is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 21 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 116.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (knee), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

