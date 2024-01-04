Pelicans play the Clippers on 4-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (21-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-14, sixth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of four consecutive games.

The Pelicans have gone 14-12 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 112.0 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Clippers have gone 16-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 9-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Pelicans score 115.9 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 112.2 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 116-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 57.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.6 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 124.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Matt Ryan: out (calf).

Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press