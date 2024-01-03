Light Rain
Sacramento and Orlando meet in cross-conference contest

By AP News

Orlando Magic (19-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (19-13, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -4.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Sacramento Kings in out-of-conference action.

The Kings are 11-6 on their home court. Sacramento ranks fifth in the league with 28.4 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings averaging 7.4.

The Magic are 7-10 on the road. Orlando ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up just 111.0 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Kings average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Magic give up. The Magic are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.4% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is shooting 58.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Franz Wagner is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hamstring), Joe Ingles: out (ankle), Kevon Harris: out (coach’s decision), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

