Rozier scores 34 in return from illness, Hornets beat Kings 111-104 to snap 11-game skid

Rozier scores 34 in return from illness, Hornets beat Kings 111-104 to snap 11-game skid View Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter after missing a game due to illness, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings 111-104 on Tuesday night to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Rozier added six assists and Charlotte outscored Sacramento 36-26 in the final period, finishing the game on a 10-0 run. Miles Bridges had 27 points and P.J. Washington added 17.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 19 rebounds for his 15th straight double-double, tied for the longest streak in the NBA this season.

Sabonis also committed 11 turnovers, contributing to Sacramento’s season-high 21.

Washington’s two-handed dunk with 51.5 seconds left gave the Hornets their first lead of the fourth quarter. Cody Martin followed with a transition layup, after Sacramento’s 20th turnover.

The Kings outrebounded the Hornets 47-35, including 15-4 on the offensive glass, but shot just 43.5% from the field. Charlotte shot 51.2%.

Sacramento used a 16-2 run to take an 18-8 lead, but Charlotte responded with a 17-3 spurt to end the first quarter up 25-21.

The Kings outscored the Hornets 29-20 in the second to build a 50-45 halftime lead.

Sacramento fell to 14-1 when leading at the half and 17-2 when ahead after three quarters.

Hornets rookie Brandon Miller was a late scratch with a bruised left hip. LaMelo Ball (right ankle sprain), Gordon Hayward (left calf strain), Mark Williams (bruised lower back) and Frank Ntilikina (left tibia fracture) also remained out.

Rozier sat out Monday’s loss at Denver.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Kings: Host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press