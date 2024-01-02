Charlotte plays Sacramento on 8-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (7-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (19-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -16; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to stop its eight-game road skid when the Hornets play Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 11-5 in home games. Sacramento is eighth in the NBA averaging 117.5 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Hornets are 3-13 on the road. Charlotte gives up 121.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Kings average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Hornets allow. The Kings average 110.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

P.J. Washington is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 102.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Terry Rozier: out (illness), Mark Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press