Warriors face the Magic on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (19-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-17, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State heads into the matchup against Orlando after losing three games in a row.

The Warriors have gone 9-8 in home games. Golden State leads the NBA with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.6.

The Magic are 7-9 in road games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 43.7 rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.0.

The 116.8 points per game the Warriors average are 6.1 more points than the Magic allow (110.7). The Magic average 112.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 116.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Cole Anthony is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 119.6 points, 47.3 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hamstring), Joe Ingles: out (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (knee), Kevon Harris: out (coach’s decision), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

