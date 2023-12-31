New Orleans faces conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -5.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in Western Conference play Sunday.

The Pelicans are 12-12 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 53.1 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 17.6.

The Lakers have gone 13-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 7-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pelicans average 115.6 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Pelicans allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 8 the Lakers won 133-89 led by 30 points from LeBron James, while Trey Murphy III scored 14 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is shooting 50.4% and averaging 23.8 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Lakers. Taurean Prince is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: day to day (knee), Matt Ryan: out (calf).

Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press