Bane and the Grizzlies host conference foe Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (18-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-21, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action.

The Grizzlies are 7-18 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 5-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 14-11 in conference play. Sacramento is eighth in the league scoring 117.4 points per game while shooting 47.4%.

The Grizzlies’ 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.1% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane is shooting 47.2% and averaging 24.9 points for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Sabonis is averaging 19.6 points, 12 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

By The Associated Press