George, Harden help Clippers close successful December with 117-106 win over Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, James Harden added 16 points and 13 assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers closed a successful December with a 117-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Clippers were 11-2 in December, which is the best mark in the Western Conference for this month.

Ivica Zubac added a season-high 20 rebounds along with 15 points as the Clippers had seven players score in double figures. It was Zubac’s fifth double-double in his last seven games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart scored 22 apiece for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant had 19 points and 10 assists. Morant is averaging 26.8 points in five games since coming back from a 25-game suspension to begin the season.

The Clippers led most of the game. A dunk by Daniel Theis 30 seconds into the fourth quarter gave them a 96-75 advantage before Memphis began to rally.

Memphis scored 12 straight points to open a 22-9 run over a four-minute span. Smart’s 3-pointer with 6:03 remaining got the Grizzlies within 105-97 before the Clippers furthered their lead.

Los Angeles was missing Kawhi Leonard for the fourth straight game due to a left hip contusion. The Clippers are 2-2 during his absence.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer