Los Angeles faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (10-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (18-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference play Friday.

The Clippers are 14-9 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-17 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis currently has the NBA’s worst offense, averaging 107.3 points per game.

The Clippers make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.0%). The Grizzlies average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 105-101 on Nov. 12, with Desmond Bane scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 45.3% and averaging 22.9 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bane is averaging 25.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 124.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (hip).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (illness), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring), Ja Morant: out (illness), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press