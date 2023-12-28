Fox leads Sacramento against Atlanta after 43-point game

Sacramento Kings (17-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Atlanta Hawks after De’Aaron Fox scored 43 points in the Kings’ 130-113 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Hawks are 4-8 on their home court. Atlanta has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kings are 6-7 on the road. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.3.

The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Kings allow. The Kings’ 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (50.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 28.1 points and 11.3 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.7 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 121.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), AJ Griffin: out (personal).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press