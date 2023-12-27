Heat take on the Warriors, aim for 4th straight victory

Miami Heat (18-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-15, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Warriors are 9-6 in home games. Golden State averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Heat are 9-6 on the road. Miami has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 117.1 points per game the Warriors average are 5.2 more points than the Heat allow (111.9). The Heat average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.8 points, 49.3 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Heat: Josh Richardson: day to day (back), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (head), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (calf), Caleb Martin: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press