Portland faces conference rival Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (17-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -6; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings visit Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Trail Blazers have gone 3-16 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 114.7 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Kings are 14-10 in conference games. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.5 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Trail Blazers average 108.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 117.4 the Kings allow. The Kings average 117.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 114.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 121-118 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 22.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 25.1 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 113.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (adductor), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle), Malik Monk: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press