Charlotte takes on Los Angeles on 7-game losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (7-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -10.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to break its seven-game losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 11-4 in home games. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.6 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 9.1 boards.

The Hornets are 3-9 on the road. Charlotte is seventh in the NBA scoring 53.3 points per game in the paint led by LaMelo Ball averaging 10.5.

The Clippers are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 49.5% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 123.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 105.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (hip).

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Mark Williams: day to day (back), Brandon Miller: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press