Lakers host the Celtics in Christmas day action

Boston Celtics (22-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-14, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -2; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers are 10-3 in home games. Los Angeles is eighth in the league with 27.2 assists per game. LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 7.2.

The Celtics are 8-6 in road games. Boston has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.7%). The Celtics average 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. Taurean Prince is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 22.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 126.3 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle), Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (heel).

