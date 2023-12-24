Anthony Edwards scores 34 points as the Timberwolves beat the Kings 110-98 View Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 34 points and 10 assists, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 17 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Sacramento Kings 110-98 on Saturday night.

Jaden McDaniels had 20 points and Kyle Anderson scored 10 for the Timberwolves in place of star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat out with left knee soreness. Minnesota improved to 22-6, tied with Boston for the best record in the NBA.

De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and six assists for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis finished with a triple-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Kings shot 8 of 33 from beyond the arc, the fewest 3-pointers they’ve made in a game this season. Minnesota outrebounded Sacramento 43-40 and forced 11 turnovers.

After the Kings cut their deficit to 11 going into the fourth quarter, Minnesota went on a 12-2 run to open the period.

Sacramento trimmed it to 100-95 on a layup by Trey Lyles with two minutes left. But on the next Kings possession, Lyles threw away a pass that was stolen by Edwards and he threw down a dunk that made it 104-95.

Sacramento tied it at 30 with under nine minutes left in the second quarter, but the Timberwolves closed the half with a 29-17 surge to go into the break with a 59-47 advantage.

The Timberwolves led by as many as 13 in the first quarter after Edwards hit a running layup to make it 28-15 at the 1:25 mark.

