Cloudy
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama sprains ankle during warmups, misses game in Dallas

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Lakers Spurs Basketball

Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama sprains ankle during warmups, misses game in Dallas

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was a late scratch against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night because of a sprained right ankle after stepping on a ball boy’s foot during warmups.

The 19-year-old sensation from France returned to the locker room to get the ankle taped and wanted to play, but the Spurs held him out for precautionary reasons.

It was the second time in three games Wembanyama was inactive. The reason was right ankle soreness four nights earlier at Milwaukee.

The nearly 7-foot-4 Wembanyama played 22 minutes, one off his season low, in a loss at Chicago on Thursday night.

The Spurs entered the Dallas game on a 1-21 stretch, with three consecutive losses since setting a franchise record for a losing streak for the second season in a row, an 18-game skid.

Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds as the No. 1 overall pick. He made his NBA debut at home against the Mavericks in October.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 