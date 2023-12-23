Edwards, Timberwolves square off against the Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Kings are 13-9 in conference games. Sacramento is fifth in the NBA with 28.5 assists per game led by Sabonis averaging 7.2.

The Timberwolves are 14-3 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The Kings make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.1%). The Timberwolves average 113.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 118.2 the Kings allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 124-111 in the last meeting on Nov. 25. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 36 points, and Edwards led the Timberwolves with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Monk is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Kings. Fox is averaging 27.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

By The Associated Press