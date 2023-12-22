Oklahoma City takes on Los Angeles, looks for 6th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (15-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Los Angeles looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 12-7 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 12-9 in conference play. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.2.

The Thunder make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%). The Lakers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 44.1% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 1 the Thunder won 133-110 led by 33 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Anthony Davis scored 31 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 122.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press