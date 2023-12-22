Golden State hosts Washington after overtime win against Boston

Washington Wizards (5-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -12; over/under is 248

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Washington Wizards following the Golden State Warriors’ 132-126 overtime win against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors are 7-6 in home games. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards are 3-14 on the road. Washington has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors average 116.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 126.5 the Wizards give up. The Wizards are shooting 48.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 28.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Deni Avdija is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 48.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 118.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: day to day (back), Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Wizards: Johnny Davis: out (calf), Landry Shamet: out (rib), Delon Wright: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press