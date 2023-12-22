Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against Boston

Boston Celtics (21-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-11, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Boston aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Clippers have gone 11-3 in home games. Los Angeles has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics have gone 7-6 away from home. Boston is seventh in the league scoring 118.9 points per game while shooting 47.8%.

The 117.0 points per game the Clippers score are 7.2 more points than the Celtics allow (109.8). The Celtics are shooting 47.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 45.7% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.9 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 9-1, averaging 124.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 124.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip), Kawhi Leonard: out (hip).

Celtics: Luke Kornet: out (adductor), Jayson Tatum: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press