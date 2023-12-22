Coby White scores 22 points, Bulls pull away to beat Spurs 114-95 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat San Antonio 114-95 on Thursday night for the Spurs’ 21st loss in 22 games.

White had 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls break it open.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 21 points after scoring 27 the previous night in a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Patrick Williams added 18, and Nikola Vucevic had 16 to help the Bulls win for the eighth time in 11 games — all with Zach LaVine sidelined because of inflammation in his right foot.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 21 points. But prized rookie Victor Wembanyama finished with a season-low seven points and five rebounds after setting an NBA record for a teenager with eight straight double-doubles. The No. 1 overall draft pick played 22 minutes after missing a blowout loss Tuesday night at Milwaukee.

The Bulls led 75-70 before DeRozan hit a floater in the closing seconds of the third to start a 15-5 run.

Jevon Carter and Patrick Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the fourth. White made it 90-75 with just under nine minutes remaining when he nailed one from beyond the arc, and the Bulls remained in control the rest of the way.

LaVine has been running straight ahead and shooting without jumping and will start ramping up activities more next week.

Coach Billy Donovan said he is “projecting in a positive way” and the Bulls will have a better handle on a potential return once they see how he responds to making sudden stops and cuts and starts jumping. Donovan said LaVine will have to get some practices in, though the team hasn’t discussed if he will spend time with the G League’s Windy City Bulls.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Torrey Craig said he expects to return sooner from his right foot injury than the minimum two-month time-frame the team announced. He has an acute sprain of his plantar fascia.

“It’s been feeling better day by day,” he said. “I’m just going to keep doing the recovery and keep staying with the therapy to make sure I get back as strong as possible.”

