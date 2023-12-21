Oklahoma City puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (17-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -4.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Los Angeles looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 11-7 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 120.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Clippers are 14-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 117.1 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

The Thunder make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%). The Clippers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 30.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 19.6 points and 9.6 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 124.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Clippers: Paul George: day to day (illness), Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press