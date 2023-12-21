Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (15-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -4.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Minnesota after losing three in a row.

The Timberwolves are 13-3 in conference play. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 8.4.

The Lakers are 12-8 in conference games. Los Angeles leads the NBA with 16.3 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.0.

The Timberwolves average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up (14.1). The Lakers are shooting 48.4% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.9% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 22.2 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press