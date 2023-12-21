Phoenix plays Sacramento after Durant’s 40-point game

Phoenix Suns (14-13, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Sacramento Kings after Kevin Durant scored 40 points in the Suns’ 109-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Kings are 13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference scoring 118.2 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Suns are 3-4 against the rest of the division. Phoenix has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Suns give up. The Suns are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 49.1% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 114-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Durant is scoring 31.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle).

Suns: Josh Okogie: day to day (hip), Damion Lee: out (knee), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (illness), Bradley Beal: out (ankle).

