Kings face the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (20-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -2; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into a matchup with Boston as winners of three consecutive games.

The Kings are 10-3 on their home court. Sacramento has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics are 6-6 on the road. Boston ranks third in the NBA with 46.8 rebounds per game. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 8.7.

The Kings average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 118.0 points per game, 0.8 more than the 117.2 the Kings allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 30.1 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 122.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle).

Celtics: Luke Kornet: out (adductor), Kristaps Porzingis: out (calf).

___

