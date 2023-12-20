Stephen Curry scores 33 points, rallies Warriors past Celtics 132-126 in overtime View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry swished a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in overtime on the way to scoring 33, and the Golden State Warriors rallied past the Celtics 132-126 on Tuesday night to snap Boston’s five-game winning streak.

Jonathan Kuminga made a steal and uncontested dunk to put the Warriors ahead in overtime then grabbed a key rebound on the other end that led to another scoring play, and Boston missed key chance after chance when it mattered most.

Klay Thompson hit a tying 3-pointer with 2:18 remaining in regulation then Derrick White answered from deep before Curry connected from the top to even it up again at 121. The Celtics then missed four shots their next possession and again before the buzzer sounded for regulation.

Other key opportunities were wasted in the final minute of OT.

Jaylen Brown finished with 28 points for Boston, while Derrick White scored 30 in Boston’s second loss in the last 10.

Jayson Tatum added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Celtics began a four-game trip in California.

Boston’s star forward limped to the locker room favoring his left ankle at the 7:45 mark of the first, returned to the bench about four minutes later then was back on the floor to start the second quarter. That was a positive on a night Celtics 7-foot-3 big man Kristaps Porzingis was out to rest his strained left calf.

Thompson scored 24 points and knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:56 left in the fourth that pulled the Warriors within 114-110. He has gone 36 of 71 over his past four games since being held to seven points on 2-for-10 shooting on Dec. 12 at Phoenix.

With his 2,291st career 3 made — at the 4:46 mark of the first — Thompson passed Vince Carter for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Curry shot 11 for 21 with six 3s in a foul-filled night for the two-time NBA MVP, whose record streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer ended at 268 on Sunday in Portland.

The Warriors played without rookie guard Brandin Podziemski in the second half because of a strained lower back. Curry picked up his fifth foul at the 6:07 mark of the third.

Both Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul were able to play off the bench for the Warriors after each had been ill. Paul had nine points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

