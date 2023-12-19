Vucevic and the Bulls take on Davis and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (15-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Chicago Bulls in cross-conference action.

The Bulls have gone 7-7 in home games. Chicago is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording only 23.7 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 5.2.

The Lakers are 5-9 on the road. Los Angeles is the Western Conference leader with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.0.

The Bulls average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (13.9). The Lakers average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Bulls allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coby White is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 21.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Davis is scoring 24.6 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: day to day (foot), Zach LaVine: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press