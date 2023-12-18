Murray leads Sacramento against Washington after 47-point game

Washington Wizards (4-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -11.5; over/under is 245

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces the Washington Wizards after Keegan Murray scored 47 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 125-104 victory against the Utah Jazz.

The Kings are 9-3 on their home court. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.4.

The Wizards are 2-13 in road games. Washington is third in the NBA scoring 16.8 fast break points per game. Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards averaging 4.0.

The Kings are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 50.1% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Kuzma is averaging 23.1 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 117.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (shoulder).

Wizards: Johnny Davis: out (calf), Landry Shamet: out (rib), Ryan Rollins: out (knee), Delon Wright: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press