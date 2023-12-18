Boston plays Golden State, looks to end road losing streak

Boston Celtics (20-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Golden State looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Warriors have gone 6-6 in home games. Golden State is fourth in the league averaging 14.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from deep. Stephen Curry leads the team averaging 4.8 makes while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 6-5 on the road. Boston averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Warriors are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.5% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics average 15.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 119.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Celtics: Luke Kornet: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press