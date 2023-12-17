Trail Blazers face the Warriors on 6-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (11-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to stop its six-game losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on Golden State.

The Trail Blazers are 2-14 in Western Conference games. Portland ranks last in the NBA recording only 22.1 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 5.5.

The Warriors are 9-12 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks last in the NBA scoring 40.5 points per game in the paint.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 115.8 points per game, 1.4 more than the 114.4 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 110-106 in their last meeting on Dec. 7. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points, and Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 44.7% and averaging 22.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Klay Thompson is averaging 16.4 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 27.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 118.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Ish Wainright: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press