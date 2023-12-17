Pacers face the Clippers on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (14-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its three-game slide when the Pacers take on Los Angeles.

The Pacers are 7-5 in home games. Indiana has the league’s top offense averaging 127.4 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Clippers have gone 4-7 away from home. Los Angeles is ninth in the league with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 5.9.

The 127.4 points per game the Pacers average are 17.9 more points than the Clippers allow (109.5). The Clippers’ 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (50.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 25.7 points and 11.8 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 17 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Paul George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 126.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.6 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Andrew Nembhard: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (knee), Jalen Smith: out (knee/heel).

Clippers: Bones Hyland: out (knee), Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press