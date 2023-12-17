New York visits Los Angeles following Brunson’s 50-point showing

New York Knicks (14-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (15-11, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Los Angeles Lakers after Jalen Brunson scored 50 points in the Knicks’ 139-122 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have gone 10-2 at home. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 114.0 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Knicks are 7-7 in road games. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 7.5.

The Lakers average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up (13.3). The Knicks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.6% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brunson is averaging 25.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 26.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (adductor), Cam Reddish: day to day (knee), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (back), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press