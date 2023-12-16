Brunson leads New York against Los Angeles after 50-point outing

New York Knicks (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (14-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -5.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Los Angeles Clippers after Jalen Brunson scored 50 points in the Knicks’ 139-122 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers are 10-3 in home games. Los Angeles has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks have gone 7-7 away from home. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 5.3.

The Clippers average 114.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 110.5 the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Clippers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 7 the Knicks won 111-97 led by 27 points from Julius Randle, while Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 44.5% and averaging 22.6 points for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

RJ Barrett is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 27.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (groin), Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press