Brunson scores career-high 50, hits all nine of his 3-point shots as Knicks top Suns 139-122

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 50 points while hitting all nine of his 3-point attempts, Julius Randle added 23 and the New York Knicks beat the Phoenix Suns 139-122 on Friday night.

It was a brilliant shooting display from Brunson, who made 17 of 23 shots and was perfect from long range. His final 3 got him to 50 points for the night. He also had five steals.

Brunson is the first Knicks player in franchise history to score 50 points while making nine threes.

Phoenix — which lost star guard Bradley Beal to an ankle injury in the first quarter — has lost six of its last eight. New York has won two of its past three.

The Suns led by 10 midway through the third quarter but settled for a 99-97 lead heading to the fourth. Brunson kept the Knicks close with 19 points in the quarter on 7-for-7 shooting, including five 3-pointers.

The Knicks used a 13-4 run early in the fourth to push ahead and never lost the lead, pulling away in the final minutes.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead the Suns, while Devin Booker added 28.

Durant scored 17 points in the first half, leading the Suns to a 68-63 halftime lead. Brunson led the Knicks with 15.

Beal was hurt after taking a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York’s Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 foul because he didn’t allow Beal a space to land.

The 30-year-old was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He eventually got up to make his free throw, but then went to the locker room.

It’s another setback for Beal, who has missed most of this season with a sore back. It also means the Suns might be without a member of their All-Star trio for another extended period. Durant, Booker and Beal have played just one game together this season before Friday.

Shawn Marion was honored with a place in the Suns’ Ring of Honor following the game.

Marion — a four-time All-Star — spent the first 8 1/2 seasons of his career with the Suns, teaming with fellow stars Amar’e Stoudemire and Steve Nash to advance to the Western Conference Finals in 2005 and 2006.

Marion averaged 18.4 points and 10 rebounds per game during his time with the Suns.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Clippers on Saturday.

Suns: Host Wizards on Sunday.

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer