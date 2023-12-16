Young scores 38 points, Hawks beat Raptors 125-104 to end five-game losing streak View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and 11 assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a season-long five-game losing streak with a 125-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Clint Capela scored a season-high 18 points and added 15 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray scored 17 points as the Hawks bounced back from Wednesday’s 135-128 loss in Toronto, when the Raptors halted a four-game losing streak.

Onyeka Okongwu had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta, while Saddiq Bey had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks finished with 55 rebounds to Toronto’s 32.

Young shot 15 for 29 and scored 29 of his points in the second half.

Murray had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Toronto shot 18 for 34 from 3-point range in Wednesday’s victory but couldn’t match that Friday, finishing 10 for 31 from long range. In comparison, Young went 7 for 15 by himself.

Scottie Barnes scored 23 points for the Raptors, and Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl each had 15. Toronto hasn’t won consecutive games since wins at Indiana and home to Chicago on Nov. 23 and 24, and is 2-7 since.

Toronto finished 14 for 25 at the line.

Bogdanovic went 3 for 7 from 3-point range and has connected on at least two 3-pointers in a franchise-record 19 straight games. His run of 35 games with at least one made shot from distance is the fifth-longest in Hawks history, and the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.

The Hawks led 59-49 at the half, and Young scored 16 points in the third quarter as Atlanta took an 87-78 lead to the fourth.

Atlanta forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee) missed his third straight game while fellow forward Jalen Johnson (fractured left wrist) missed his ninth straight.

Siakam made his 402nd career start for the Raptors, passing Vince Carter (401) for fifth on Toronto’s all-time list.

