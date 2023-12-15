Golden State faces Brooklyn, seeks 5th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (13-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-13, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Warriors play Brooklyn.

The Warriors are 5-6 on their home court. Golden State is 2-6 in one-possession games.

The Nets have gone 5-6 away from home. Brooklyn leads the NBA with 47.7 rebounds per game led by Day’Ron Sharpe averaging 6.9.

The Warriors average 115.6 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 114.3 the Nets give up. The Nets average 116.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 115.3 the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 46.8% and averaging 29.1 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out (foot), Lonnie Walker IV: out (hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (back), Ben Simmons: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press