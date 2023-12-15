Fox leads Sacramento against Utah after 41-point outing

Utah Jazz (9-16, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts the Utah Jazz after De’Aaron Fox scored 41 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 128-123 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Kings are 12-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fifth in the league with 27.9 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings averaging 6.9.

The Jazz are 8-13 in Western Conference play. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference with 46.7 rebounds per game led by John Collins averaging 8.6.

The Kings score 116.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 119.8 the Jazz allow. The Jazz’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 130-114 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 30.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 10.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 16.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle).

Jazz: Luka Samanic: out (illness), Lauri Markkanen: out (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: out (hamstring), John Collins: out (illness), Keyonte George: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press