De’Aaron Fox scores 41 points as Kings beat Thunder 128-123

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 41 points and the Sacramento Kings beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-123 on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City wasted a stellar performance by Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 43 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Kings led by 14 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Thunder cut the deficit to two with a 13-2 run.

Fox and Keegan Murray answered with late baskets and Sacramento stepped up its defense down the stretch. It was the third 40-point performance this season for Fox, who also had seven assists and three rebounds.

The game featured a matchup between two of the NBA’s best young point guards in Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox, and each player delivered. Gilgeous-Alexander went 16 for 18 at the free-throw line, and Fox made five 3-pointers.

The Kings, who were coming off a 119-99 loss at the Clippers on Tuesday, have won eight in a row over the Thunder.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Sacramento in the opener of a six-game homestand. Malik Monk also scored 18 points, and Keon Ellis had a career-high 17 points.

The Thunder had won four of five entering the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points in the first quarter, including a driving layup in the final seconds that gave the Thunder a 30-29 lead at the end of one.

Sacramento shot over 50% from the floor in the first half, but Oklahoma City stayed in the game with help from Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20 points and by getting to the foul line, making 15 of 17 attempts.

The Kings opened up a double-digit lead late in the first half on a three-point play by Fox. Sacramento led 59-53 at halftime.

