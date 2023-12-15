Sexton and Fonteccio lead short-handed Jazz to 122-114 win over Trail Blazers

Sexton and Fonteccio lead short-handed Jazz to 122-114 win over Trail Blazers View Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Simone Fonteccio had 24 and the Utah Jazz beat the struggling Portland Trail Blazers 122-114 on Thursday night.

Talen Horton-Tucker added 23 points for the short-handed Jazz (9-16), who led by 33 in the second half despite playing without All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George.

Fonteccio shot 7 of 8 from the field, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range.

Rookie guard Scoot Henderson had a career-high 23 points and 10 assists to lead the Trail Blazers (6-17), who lost their fifth straight in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Rookie forward Toumani Camara also set a career best with 18 points, and Portland got 14 points and nine rebounds from Deandre Ayton, who missed the previous three games with a knee injury.

The Jazz shot 53.3% from the field to Portland’s 41.7%.

Utah built a huge lead before both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter and Portland’s reserves trimmed the final margin to eight.

The Jazz won their second in a row, after defeating the New York Knicks at home on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday.

Trail Blazers: Face the Dallas Mavericks at home on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA