Sabonis, Kings square off against the Thunder

By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference play Thursday.

The Kings are 11-9 in conference games. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.7.

The Thunder are 9-6 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder give up. The Thunder average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Kings allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 105-98 on Nov. 11, with Kevin Huerter scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 123.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle).

Thunder: Luguentz Dort: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

