Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks for 5th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (10-13, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (13-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Clippers are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 3.0.

The Warriors are 9-11 against conference opponents. Golden State averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Clippers’ 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Warriors give up. The Warriors score 6.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Clippers give up (109.3).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 113-112 in the last matchup on Dec. 2. Paul George led the Clippers with 25 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is shooting 50.3% and averaging 23.3 points for the Clippers. George is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is scoring 29.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 115.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press