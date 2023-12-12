Leonard leads Los Angeles against Sacramento after 41-point performance

Sacramento Kings (13-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-10, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -4; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Sacramento Kings after Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 117-103 win against the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.5 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 9.1 boards.

The Kings have gone 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Clippers’ 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Kings give up. The Kings average 8.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Clippers give up (109.0).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 131-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 30. Leonard led the Clippers with 34 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 44.7% and averaging 23.4 points for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press