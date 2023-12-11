Golden State faces Phoenix on 5-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (10-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will aim to break its five-game road losing streak when the Warriors face Phoenix.

The Suns are 2-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Phoenix is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 9-10 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.3% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.8% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 123-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Klay Thompson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 118.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Nassir Little: day to day (concussion), Bradley Beal: out (back), Kevin Durant: day to day (ankle), Grayson Allen: day to day (groin).

Warriors: Chris Paul: day to day (illness), Gary Payton II: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press