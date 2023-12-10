Brooklyn plays Sacramento on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (12-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -5.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 6-3 in home games. Sacramento has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets have gone 4-4 away from home. Brooklyn is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Spencer Dinwiddie averaging 6.3.

The Kings average 116.4 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 113.1 the Nets allow. The Nets average 116.9 points per game, 0.2 more than the 116.7 the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 30.8 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 23.2 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Nets. Dinwiddie is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 49.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Colby Jones: day to day (back), Alex Len: out (ankle).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out (foot), Lonnie Walker IV: out (hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (back), Ben Simmons: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press