Leonard leads Los Angeles against Portland after 41-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (6-15, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -12.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 117-103 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers have gone 10-8 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 6.0.

The Trail Blazers are 2-11 in Western Conference play. Portland averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Clippers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers’ 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 123-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 26. Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led the Trail Blazers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jerami Grant is averaging 22.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Daniel Theis: day to day (illness).

Trail Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (concussion), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (knee), Ish Wainright: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press