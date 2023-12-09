Indiana faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (12-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (14-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 10-2 in home games. Los Angeles ranks second in the league with 15.8 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.7.

The Pacers are 5-3 in road games. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 59.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 8.7.

The Lakers’ 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 16.4 more points per game (128.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 23 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Haliburton is scoring 26.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 130.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (calf), Anthony Davis: day to day (adductor).

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard: out (knee), Jalen Smith: out (knee/heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press