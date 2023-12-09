Embiid shakes off late leg injury to lead 76ers to a 125-114 win over Hawks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 14 rebounds and shook off an injury scare in the late minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 30 points, including a backbreaking 3-pointer with 1:20 to play in a 13-0 run that broke open a nip-and-tuck gam just two minutes earlier as the Sixers (14-7) won their second straight.

De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks (9-12) with 24 points while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray each added 20. Atlanta played without Trae Young, who missed the game with what the team described as an illness.

Embiid appeared to injure his left leg on a drive down the lane with just over 4 1/2 minutes left as he tried to make a move in the lane with Atlanta ahead 109-108.

Even while hunched over and walking with a limp, Embiid remained in the game and scored six points in the final moments, grabbing two rebounds along the way. Maxey and De’Anthony Melton picked up more of the scoring load during the run that put the game away for Philadelphia.

Melton had 15 points while Tobias Harris added 13 for the Sixers.

Saddiq Bey scored 16 for Atlanta while Clint Capela added 15 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.

UP NEXT Hawks: Return home to face Denver on Monday night.

76ers: Hosts Washington on Monday night

___

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press